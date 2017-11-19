Woman killed in overnight crash near UofL

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly crash near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

According to police, at 2:22 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a two-vehicle wreck at the corner of Floyd and Central Streets.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Once on scene, officials determined a car headed southbound on Floyd Street ran a traffic light, hitting the passenger side of another vehicle, which had the right of way.

A female passenger in the car that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that car was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car which ran the light fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short distance from the wreck. According to police, that driver now faces charges including manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, among others.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if impairment was a factor.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.