List of US students named as Rhodes scholars for 2018

The 32 American students chosen as Rhodes scholars for 2018, as provided by the Office of the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust:
Tania N. Fabo, Saugus, Massachusetts (Harvard University)
Samarth Gupta, Acton, Massachusetts (Harvard University)
Christopher J. D'Urso, Colts Neck, New Jersey (University of Pennsylvania)
Jordan D. Thomas, South Plainfield, New Jersey (Princeton University)
Thamara V. Jean, Brooklyn, New York (Hunter College, City University of New York)
Daniel H. Judt, New York (Yale University)
Hazim Hardeman, Philadelphia (Temple University; also Community College of Pennsylvania)
Alan Yang, Dresher, Pennsylvania (Harvard University)
Nathan R. Bermel, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (U.S. Naval Academy)
Naomi T. Mburu, Ellicott City, Maryland (University of Maryland, Baltimore County)
Chelsea A. Jackson, Lithonia, Georgia (Emory University)
Calvin Runnels, Baton Rouge, Louisiana (Georgia Institute of Technology)
Matthew Rogers, Huntsville, Alabama (Auburn University)
Noah V. Barbieri, Beldin, Mississippi (Millsaps College)
Mary Clare Beytagh, Dallas (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
Harold Xavier Gonzalez, Houston (Harvard University)
Simone M. Askew, Fairfax, Virginia (U.S. Military Academy)
Matthew Chun, Arlington, Virginia (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
Thomas J. Dowling, Chicago, (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)
Camille A. Borders, Cincinnati (Washington University in St. Louis)
Nadine K. Jawad, Dearborn Heights, Michigan (University of Michigan)
Clara C. Lepard, East Lansing, Michigan (Michigan State University)
Jasmine Brown, Hillsborough, New Jersey (Washington University in St. Louis)
Jaspreet "Jesse" Singh, Oak Ridge, Tennessee (U.S. Air Force Academy)
Michael Z. Chen, Boulder, Colorado (Stanford University)
Joshua T. Arens, Yankton, South Dakota (University of South Dakota)
Samantha M. Mack, Anchorage, Alaska (University of Alaska, Anchorage)
JaVaughn T. "JT" Flowers, Portland, Oregon (Yale University)
Madeleine K. Chang, San Francisco (Stanford University)
Sean P. Reilly, San Jose, California (Santa Clara University)
Alexis L. Kallen, Ventura, California (Stanford University)
Gabrielle C. Stewart, San Dimas, California (Duke University)
