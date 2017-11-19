Holiday shopping on the brain? Shop local

Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 25More >>
Police say the driver of the car which ran the light, identified as Shawn Murphy, fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short distance from the wreck.More >>
Dry but cooler conditions are expected as we start the week.More >>
South Louisville residents ready to move forward after Johnson scandal.More >>
The Jefferson County Attorney's Office plans to introduce a motion saying LMPD Chief Steve Conrad should not answer questions regarding a child sex abuse scandal.More >>
