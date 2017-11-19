Holiday shopping on the brain? Shop local

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are plenty of local shopping options across WAVE Country. Small Business Saturdays offers shoppers an easy way to support local businesses while snagging great deals.

Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 25. Last year, the National Federation of Independent Business and American Express, reported that a record 112 million Americans participated in small business Saturday.

There are several places where you can shop local including areas like Nulu, Butchertown, Middletown, and Norton Commons.

"Everyone wants to live and work in a thriving community," Meeting Street Coffeehouse owner Caryn Kovatch said. "Shopping local means you can keep business local and add to other businesses as well. Everything that we buy, baked goods, even our coffee vendor is all local. We, in turn, support buying local and want the communities to thrive."

