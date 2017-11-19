Ryan Fitzpatrick to start at QB for Bucs again

By The Associated Press



Ryan Fitzpatrick is making his second straight start at quarterback for Tampa Bay, which is again without the injured Jameis Winston.

Miami running De'Veon Smith, promoted from the practice squad Saturday following the arrest and waiving of LB Rey Maualuga, is inactive for the Dolphins. Wide receiver Kenny Stills, who has been dealing with a back issue, is active.

Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton is active and will back up Blaine Gabbert against Houston.

Stanton, the starter the past two games, bruised his knee early in the Thursday night loss to Seattle last week. He stayed in the game, but has been limited in practice all week.

Jacksonville's league-leading rushing offense will be without two starting lineman as left guard Patrick Omameh (quadriceps) and right tackle Jermey Parnell (knee) did not make the trip to Cleveland. The Jaguars will also be missing starting wide receiver Allen Hurns, who is out with an ankle injury.

The winless Browns will be at full strength up front on offense as both center JC Tretter (knee, quad, shoulder) Shon Coleman (concussion) are both active after being limited in practice this week. Also, wide receiver Corey Coleman is starting after missing nine weeks with a broken hand.

Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan is out for the second straight week because of a calf injury. He got hurt during a 20-12 loss at New Orleans on Oct. 29. Bears tight end Dion Sims is out with an undisclosed illness. He has not practiced or played the past two weeks.

Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah and running back Dwayne Washington were ruled out on Friday. Ansah also missed last weekend's 38-24 win over Cleveland with a back injury. Washington is out with a hip injury.

Saints linebacker A.J. Klein and safety Kenny Vaccaro, both starters who were listed as questionable on Friday, are out.

The Ravens will be without starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Stanley was in the concussion protocol and was limited in practice this week.

The Packers will be without rookie cornerback Kevin King, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury. King aggravated the injury late in last week's win over the Bears.

The Vikings got sack leader Everson Griffen back from a one-game absence because of a foot injury. Brian Robison, who started in Griffen's place last week, will miss his first game since 2012 because of a back injury. Mike Remmers will miss his second straight game because of a concussion, was replaced in the starting lineup by Rashod Hill. Andrew Sendejo is out with a groin and hamstring injury, to be replaced in the starting lineup by Anthony Harris.

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard, who had a career-game last week with 11 receptions for 142 yards, is inactive because of an illness. Eli Apple is also inactive. Apple's mother had brain surgery on Thursday. Free agent rookie Chad Wheeler will make his first NFL start, replacing Justin Pugh at right tackle.

Frank Zombo will replace Dee Ford at outside linebacker for the Chiefs.

___

LOS ANGELES RAMS-MINNESOTA

Rams: QB Brandon Allen, CB Troy Hill, RB Justin Davis, RB Malcolm Brown, LB Ejuan Price, OT Cornelius Lucas, TE Derek Carrier

Vikings: QB Kyle Sloter, WR Stacy Coley, RB Mack Brown, SS Andrew Sendejo, RT Mike Remmers, OT Aviante Collins, DE Brian Robison.

___

ARIZONA-HOUSTON

Cardinals: QB Matt Barkley, WR Chad Williams, S Harlan Miller, RB Andre Ellington, LB Bryson Albright, C Max Tuerk, DL Corey Peters (ankle).

Texans: QB Josh Johnson, WR Will Fuller (ribs), RB Alfred Blue (hamstring), ILB Dylan Cole (hamstring), C Greg Mancz (knee/chest), T Julien Davenport (shoulder), NT Chunky Clements.

___

BALTIMORE-GREEN BAY

Ravens: WR Breshad Perriman, RB Terrance West, CB Jaylen Hill, G Maurquice Shakir, LT Ronnie Stanley, DE Bronson Kaufusi, DE Chris Wormley

Packers: CB Kevin King, RB Aaron Jones, S Morgan Burnett, OL Adam Pankey, RB Ty Montgomery, DL Montravius Adams, OLB Chris Odom

___

JACKSONVILLE-CLEVELAND

Jaguars: CB Jalen Myrick, LB Blair Brown (hamstring), DT Eli Ankou, OL William Poehls, OL Patrick Omameh (quad), OL Jermey Parnell (knee), WR Allen Hurns (ankle).

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, WR Bryce Treggs, OL Marcus Martin, TE Matt Lengel, T.Y. McGill, DL Caleb Brantley.

___

TAMPA BAY-MIAMI

Buccaneers: OL Caleb Benenoch, DE William Gholston, CB Vernon Hargreaves, C Joe Hawley, DT Sealver Siliga, TE Luke Stocker, QB Jameis Winston.

Dolphins: QB David Fales, CB Jordan Lucas, CB Torry McTyer, RB De'Veon Smith, G Isaac Asiata, T Zach Sterup, WR Leonte Carroo.

___

WASHINGTON-NEW ORLEANS

Redskins: CB Quinton Dunbar, G Arie Kouandjio, OL Caraun Reid, WR Brian Quick, C Spencer Long (knee), WR Terrelle Pryor (ankle), TE Jordan Reed (hamstring)

Saints: LB A.J. Klein (ankle), S Kenny Vaccaro (Groin), QB Taysom Hill, RB Jonathan Williams, OL Cameron Tom, WR Austin Carr and DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

___

DETROIT-CHICAGO

Lions: DE Ezekiel Ansah, RB Dwayne Washington, WR Jace Billingsley, CB Jamal Agnew, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, G Don Barclay and T Emmett Cleary.

Bears: LB Danny Trevathan, DB Bryce Callahan, TE Dion Sims, RB Taquan Mizzell, OL Tom Compton, DE John Jenkins and QB Mark Sanchez.

___

KANSAS CITY-NY GIANTS

Chiefs: LB Dee Ford, LB Tamba Hali, DL Allen Bailey, WR Albert Wilson, OL Parker Ehinger, G Jordan Deyey, QB Tyler Bray.

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard (illness), CB Eli Apple, OT Justin Pugh, LB B.J. Goodson, OL John Greco, LB Kelvin Sheppard and QB Davis Webb.

___

