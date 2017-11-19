Cross-border wedding held as California 'Door of Hope' opens

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A United States man and a Mexican woman have wed between the doors of a steel border gate that is opened for only an hour or so every year.
Saturday's wedding at Border Field State Park in San Diego was a first for an opening of the gate known as the Door of Hope.
Evelia Reyes, wearing a white wedding dress with train and veil, embraced Brian Houston of San Diego after signing documents that made them husband and wife.
"It's a statement that love has no borders," Houston told the San Diego Union-Tribune. "Even though we are divided by a giant fence here, we can still love each other on both sides of the fence."
Houston, a U.S. citizen, said he couldn't go into Tijuana for reasons he declined to explain but spoke daily with his bride. The couple has an attorney who is trying to obtain a green card for Reyes to join Houston in the U.S., Houston said, although that could take more than a year.
Border Patrol agents opened the gate in the border wall at noon for an hour, allowing waiting family members from the U.S. to walk partly through and meet and embrace relatives in Mexico for a scant three minutes each before tearfully saying goodbye.
It was the sixth time that the gate has opened since 2013, allowing people from the U.S. and Mexico who cannot legally cross the border to visit without fear of deportation. At other times, families can talk but not touch through the steel fencing.
To arrange the wedding, the couple worked with Enrique Morones, executive director of the Border Angels group that organizes the gate openings.
The group takes meeting requests from families and forwards the names to the State Department, which conducts checks and makes the final decision on who will be allowed to briefly reunite, Morones said.
The gate opening took place about 15 miles west of where the eight prototypes for President Donald Trump's wall have been built.
"While some people want to build walls, we want to open doors," Morones said.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the HouseMore >>
Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the HouseMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>