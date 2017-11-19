Model accuses Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Model Keri Claussen Khalighi has come forward to accuse Def Jam Records mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct in 1991 when she was 17 years old.
In a report Sunday in the Los Angeles Times, Khalighi says that Simmons coerced her to perform a sex act and later penetrated her without her consent. She says the film producer and director Brett Ratner, who has also been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment, was present.
Simmons, now 60, denied the allegations in a statement. He says everything that occurred between himself and Khalighi was completely consensual.
The Times report also includes additional allegations against Ratner, who has previously denied all allegations through his attorney, Martin Singer. Representatives for Ratner did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Richard Carpenter discusses new vinyl release of Carpenters hits, and how the remastering process led to him to reflect on his sister's 'marvelous' talentMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez's federal bribery trial has ended in a hung jury, with the panel deadlocked on all charges against the New Jersey politicianMore >>
Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the HouseMore >>
Republicans have rammed a near $1.5 trillion package overhauling corporate and personal taxes through the HouseMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
As a gunman unleashed bullets outside, quick-thinking school officials saved dozens of children by whisking them inside and into lockdown modeMore >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
New York auction house official says record $450 million sale of rare painting of Christ by Renaissance master Leonardo da Vinci is 'an honor that comes around once in a lifetime'More >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Pungent, ugly and often-toxic algae is spreading across U.S. waterways, even as the government spends vast sums of money to help farmers reduce fertilizer runoff that helps cause itMore >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>
Vermont's top wildlife official says an amateur video of four bobcats frolicking in a suburban neighborhood shows that the state's population of the normally elusive animals is healthy.More >>