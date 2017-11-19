NWS team confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Beaver Dam

A barn, home, and property of a resident was damaged by the tornado (Source: Viewer submitted)

National Weather Service (NWS) survey team confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down just west of Beaver Dam on Saturday.

According to the NWS team, the EF-1 tornado sustained 95 to 100 mph winds when it hit the ground along US 62 and Goshen Road, which is a half-mile west of Beaver Dam. Once the tornado touched down at 3:32 p.m. it moved east towards Fork Road, where it damaged a home.

At 4:32 PM, 1 S Beaver DAM [Ohio Co, KY] NWS STORM SURVEY reports TORNADO #LMK https://t.co/9t6lxGhNV4 — IEMBot LMK (@iembot_lmk) November 19, 2017

The survey team reported one resident did suffer a minor head injury from the storm. In the report it states the worst damage was in the hill and near Mulberry Street.

The tornado, which wasn't on the ground long, lifted from the ground at 3:32 p.m. near Bruce School, the survey team reports.

