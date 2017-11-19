Austin Cook wins at Sea Island to earn trip to Masters

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - PGA Tour rookie Austin Cook won the RSM Classic without being seriously challenged, closing with two birdies for a 3-under 67 and a four-shot victory.
The victory Sunday in the final PGA Tour event of the calendar year gives Cook a spot in the Masters next year.
Cook had a three-shot lead at the start of the final round at Sea Island. He made bogey from the bunker on the second hole and then didn't drop a shot the rest of the way. Cook gave himself breathing room with a two-putt birdie on the 15th and a 15-foot birdie on the 17th.
J.J. Spaun closed with a 66 and was runner-up.
It was the second straight year at PGA Tour won at Sea Island. Mackenzie Hughes won last year.
