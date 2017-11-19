Austin Cook wins at Sea Island to earn trip to Masters

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - PGA Tour rookie Austin Cook won the RSM Classic without being seriously challenged, closing with two birdies for a 3-under 67 and a four-shot victory.

The victory Sunday in the final PGA Tour event of the calendar year gives Cook a spot in the Masters next year.

Cook had a three-shot lead at the start of the final round at Sea Island. He made bogey from the bunker on the second hole and then didn't drop a shot the rest of the way. Cook gave himself breathing room with a two-putt birdie on the 15th and a 15-foot birdie on the 17th.

J.J. Spaun closed with a 66 and was runner-up.

It was the second straight year at PGA Tour won at Sea Island. Mackenzie Hughes won last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.