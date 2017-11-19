Two vehicles collide, one injured in McCracken Co., KY

A collision in McCracken County Kentucky resulted in injuries on Sunday, Nov. 19.

Around 1 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision on Wice Church Road.

According to deputies, Johnny Walker, 39, of Boaz, was southbound on Wice Church Road in a 2002 GMC truck.

Catherine Nalley, 75, of Boaz, was heading northbound on the roadway in a 2011 Toyota mini-van.

As both vehicles approached a curve on a narrow portion of Wice Church Road, the vehicles collided while trying to pass on the roadway.

Nalley was transported by personal vehicle to a medical center for non-incapacitating injuries sustained in the collision.

Wice Church Road was closed to one lane for about 30 minutes to for investigation and clean up.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Lone Oak Fire Department, Mercy Regional, and Meadows Towing.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.