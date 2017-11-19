Police looking for robbery suspect in Sonora

Kentucky State Police are looking this man in connection with a robbery. (Source: KSP)

SONORA, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are looking for a man in connection with the robbery of a Five Star convenience store.

Police said it happened Sunday morning at approximately 3:46 a.m.

According to police, the suspect has white hair, blue eyes and is wearing a gray hoodie with tan military-style boots.

Police said the man has a distinctive, deep voice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KSP at 270-766-5078.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.