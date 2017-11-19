Police looking for robbery suspect in Sonora

Volunteers helped Eastern Cemetery recover from a burglary on Sunday.More >>
Volunteers helped Eastern Cemetery recover from a burglary on Sunday.More >>
Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 25More >>
Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 25More >>
Police say the driver of the car which ran the light, identified as Shawn Murphy, fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short distance from the wreck.More >>
Police say the driver of the car which ran the light, identified as Shawn Murphy, fled the scene on foot and was arrested a short distance from the wreck.More >>
Dry but cooler conditions are expected as we start the week.More >>
Dry but cooler conditions are expected as we start the week.More >>
South Louisville residents ready to move forward after Johnson scandal.More >>
South Louisville residents ready to move forward after Johnson scandal.More >>