Durr, No. 5 Louisville top No. 10 Oregon 74-61 in WNIT final

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Asia Durr scored 26 points and No. 5 Louisville dominated early with defense, beating No. 10 Oregon 74-61 in Sunday's preseason women's NIT final.

Durr had 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the first quarter, but then she drew her second foul in the first minute of the second. She sat for 8:54, and yet the Cardinals (5-0) built their lead to as much as 42-24.

Louisville forced 14 turnovers and got 13 points from their reserves in taking a 16-point lead at halftime.

Oregon (3-1) drew within 64-53 midway through the fourth quarter, but never got closer.

Myisha Hines-Allen, the tournament MVP, added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Oregon, which shot just 44.4 percent, was led by Ruthy Hebard's 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks came in averaging 94.7 points a game, but they were held to just 27 in the first half. Sabrina Ionescu, who posted triple-doubles in her previous two games, was held to just eight points, all of which came in the final period.

Louisville: A big factor in the Cardinals' success was the play of their reserves. Freshman Dana Evans scored six points and dished out a team-best four assists. Sophomore guard Sydney Zambrotta replaced Durr in the second quarter, scoring five and playing solid defense.

UP NEXT

Oregon: The Ducks head home to play Eastern Washington on Tuesday, then host No. 21 Oklahoma on Saturday.

Louisville: After playing four games in seven days, the Cardinals won't return to action until after Thanksgiving when they host Murray State on Friday afternoon.

