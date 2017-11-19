The Latest: Trump tweets about death of Border Patrol agent

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the death of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent in Texas (all times local):
8:25 p.m.
President Donald Trump says those responsible for the death one U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and the serious injury of another will be brought to justice.
The president made the comment on Twitter Sunday night amid a series of unrelated tweets. He also reiterated his call for a wall at the U.S. border with Mexico.
Details about how the agents were injured have not been released.
A Border Protection spokesman says Agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were hospitalized Sunday after being hurt while on duty in the Big Bend area of South Texas.
Martinez died at the hospital. His partner's name has not been released.
4:20 p.m.
The FBI has taken over the investigation of the death of one U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and the serious injury of another.
Border Protection spokesman Carlos Diaz confirmed to The Associated Press in an email that the FBI was in charge of the investigation.
Agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were transported to a local hospital Sunday after sustaining injuries while on duty in the Big Bend area of Texas. Martinez died and his unidentified partner is in serious condition.
Spokesman Douglas Mosier says Martinez was 36 years old and from El Paso. He had been a Border Patrol agent since August, 2013.
No details of how they sustained injuries have been released.
3 p.m.
Authorities are searching Texas' Big Bend for potential suspects and witnesses after a U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent was fatally injured responding to activity there.
Authorities did not provide any details Sunday on what caused the agent's injuries or what led to them.
Border Patrol spokesman Douglas Mosier says in a statement that agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were transported to a local hospital, where Martinez died. Martinez's partner is in serious condition. His name wasn't released.
Border Patrol records show that Big Bend accounted for about 1 percent of the more than 61,000 apprehensions its agents made along the Southwest border between October 2016 and May 2017. The region's mountains and the Rio Grande make it a difficult area for people to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.
