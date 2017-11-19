David Cassidy, 'Partridge Family' star, '70s teen idol, dies at 67

David Cassidy became an instant teen heartthrob as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," which ran from 1971 to 1974, and while singing on tour, with his concerts selling out in major venues like Madison Square Garden.More >>
David Cassidy became an instant teen heartthrob as Keith Partridge on "The Partridge Family," which ran from 1971 to 1974, and while singing on tour, with his concerts selling out in major venues like Madison Square Garden.More >>
After her controversial stance on sexual assault allegations lodged against Girls writer Murray Miller, Lena Dunham has walked back her swift defense.More >>
After her controversial stance on sexual assault allegations lodged against Girls writer Murray Miller, Lena Dunham has walked back her swift defense.More >>
Actress Ann Wedgeworth has passed away at the age of 83.More >>
Actress Ann Wedgeworth has passed away at the age of 83.More >>
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity will be released on the final day of 2017, Netflix announced Friday.More >>
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity will be released on the final day of 2017, Netflix announced Friday.More >>
One of America's most famous on-air personalities is the latest to face sexual harassment allegations.More >>
One of America's most famous on-air personalities is the latest to face sexual harassment allegations.More >>
Bloomberg has reported that Verizon, the largest wireless carrier in the U.S., is close to signing a new deal with the NFL that would grant it digital streaming rights.More >>
Bloomberg has reported that Verizon, the largest wireless carrier in the U.S., is close to signing a new deal with the NFL that would grant it digital streaming rights.More >>
Superman's clay face is just the beginning of 'Justice League's problemsMore >>
Superman's clay face is just the beginning of 'Justice League's problemsMore >>
According to executive producer Frank Rich, production on the seventh and final season of Veep has been put on hold so that Julia Louis-Dreyfus can get the treatment she needs for her recent diagnosis of breast cancerMore >>
According to executive producer Frank Rich, production on the seventh and final season of Veep has been put on hold so that Julia Louis-Dreyfus can get the treatment she needs for her recent diagnosis of breast cancerMore >>
‘The Punisher’ is one of Marvel’s best shows, but might be its most divisiveMore >>
‘The Punisher’ is one of Marvel’s best shows, but might be its most divisiveMore >>
George Clooney back on TV? Be still our ER loving hearts!More >>
George Clooney back on TV? Be still our ER loving hearts!More >>
Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions.More >>
Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions.More >>