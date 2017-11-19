Car hits home in Okolona, 2 reported injured

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people were injured in a car crash on Sunday.

The two vehicle accident happened in the 9800 block of Blue Lick Road. One of the cars ran into a brick house, causing significant structural damage to the home, according to Metrosafe.

One person in each car was injured. Metrosafe said that one of the drivers was stuck in the car.

No other information was immediately available.

WAVE 3 has a crew en route.

This story is currently being updated.

