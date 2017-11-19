Dolphins QB Jay Cutler suffered a concussion

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Texans head coach Bill O'Brien, right, holds the hand of running back D'Onta Foreman after he was injured on a 34-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sund...

Jay Cutler is all too familiar with concussions.

He's had at least three over the past seven years after suffering one on Sunday in Miami's 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay.

"I want to get to tomorrow first and see how he's feeling," Dolphins coach Adam Gase said.

Cutler wasn't very effective before the concussion, throwing three first-half interceptions. The Dolphins also lost linebacker Chase Allen, who started in place of Rey Maualuga - who was arrested early Saturday in a dispute over a bar tab and quickly waived by the Dolphins - to a concussion in the second half.

Tampa Bay right guard Evan Smith suffered a concussion as well.

A few running backs also had rough days, getting carted off the field. Houston running back D'Onta Foreman suffered a leg injury after scoring on a 34-yard run against the Cardinals. Texans trainers looked at Foreman for a few minutes before a cart arrived on the field, and Foreman was driven to the locker room. The crowd chanted "Foreman! Foreman!"

"It was a bittersweet day," Foreman said, adding that he didn't yet know how serious his injury was.

Washington running back Chris Thompson also got hurt, breaking his right fibula in the third quarter after his leg was caught awkwardly under Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

"He's one of the most important players on our offense, especially when you get the ball back and you need him for pass protection routes coming out of the backfield at the end," Washington coach Jay Gruden said. "We'll just have to obviously make do with the guys we have and we will."

Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd was carted off after trying to defend a rushing play against Detroit. Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller also got hurt on the play and was bleeding from his left hand.

The Packers lost defensive lineman Kenny Clark, who was taken off on the cart in their game against Baltimore. Clark hurt his ankle trying to tackle Ravens running back Alex Collins. He was the second Green Bay starter to go down after Clay Matthews hurt his groin in the first half.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore twisted his left ankle while diving to break up a third-down pass in the end zone in their game against Washington.

Browns wide receiver Sammie Coates sustained an injury to his right knee and ankle in the first quarter of a loss to the Jaguars. Cleveland also lost defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, who broke his foot and will miss the remainder of the season, another blow to a team that can't handle many more injuries.

Last week, Browns linebacker Jamie Collins suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Ogbah had been Cleveland's best defensive players in recent week and his loss will put further stress on a unit lacking depth.

"It is rough seeing one of your brothers go down, especially when the tide was definitely turning in your favor," said top pick Myles Garrett, who had a fumble recovery. "He is a main part of that. He is one of the key parts of our defense."

The Bills lost new wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to a right knee injury after a 20-yard catch on their opening drive. Buffalo safety Micah Hyde injured his knee early in the second half.

