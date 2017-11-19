Man dies after shooting in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in St. Matthews.

Matthew L. Upton, 26, was shot multiple times in the 500 block of Quails Run around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse.

Upton was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.

No suspect information has been released.

