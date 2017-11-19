Police: One person shot in St. Matthews - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Police: One person shot in St. Matthews

By Erin O'Neil, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - St. Matthews Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night. 

A person was shot around 9 p.m. Sunday in an apartment complex on the 500 block of Quails Run, according to St. Matthews Police. 

No other information was immediately available.

This story is currently being updated.

