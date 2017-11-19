Police searching for driver after hit-and-run in Larue County

HODGENVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police reports one person is dead following a car crash in Larue County on Saturday night.

It happened on Ky. 210 at the intersection of Borders Curve Loop.

Stephanie Jensen, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KSP. Police said Jensen was struck head-on by a 2013 white Chevy Equinox.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox fled on foot before EMS arrived according to KSP.

Police are searching for the missing driver. Anyone who has information is asked to call KSP at 270-766-5078.

An unknown man stopped responding EMS personnel to give them information up the road from the accident scene. Police are asking him to call KSP or local law enforcement.

