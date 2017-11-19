Bell-Haynes caps comeback, Vermont edges N Kentucky 66-64 - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) - Anthony Lamb scored 26 points, Trae Bell-Haynes 19 including the game-winner with three seconds left and Vermont overcame a 17-point gap to hand Northern Kentucky its first loss of the season 66-64 Sunday night in the championship of the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase.

Northern Kentucky was 4-0 and coming off its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament last season and looked to be on its way to a fifth win, breaking away from a 35-33 halftime lead to 59-46 on a Drew McDonald basket with 9:02 remaining.

But after a Vermont timeout, Bell-Haynes converted a three-point play, Payton Henson drilled a 3-pointer that turned into a four-point play when he was fouled and made the free throw. Suddenly, the Catamounts (3-1) were within 59-53. Lamb tipped in a Bell-Haynes miss and Haynes ended the three-minute run with a jumper and it was a one-point game, 59-58.

McDonald, 10 points for the Norse, tied it at 64. Each team missed several shots before Bell-Haynes made the winning shot after Lamb grabbed a defensive rebound.

Lavone Holland II led the Norse with 14 points.

