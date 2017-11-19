Wentz, Eagles roll over Cowboys 37-9 after losing kicker

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Brown, let, and Jourdan Lewis (27) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arl...

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement (30) and Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72) celebrate a two-point conversion scored by Clement in the second half of an NFL football game agains the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19,...

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth). Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi (36) carries the ball for a long run against the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins). Philadelphia Eagles' Donnie Jones (8) and Jake Elliott (4) watch as Dallas Cowboys' Anthony Brown (30) and others celebrate a missed field goal attempt by Elliott in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017,...

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins). Philadelphia Eagles' Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Stefen Wisniewski (61) protect as quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlin...

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and three 2-point conversions after Philadelphia lost kicker Jake Elliott to a head injury, and the Eagles all but wrapped up the NFC East with a 37-9 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

The Eagles (9-1) outscored the Cowboys 30-0 in the second half while extending their winning streak to eight games, their longest since 2003-04 and tied with New Orleans for the best current run in the NFL.

Philadelphia leads the second-place and defending division champion Cowboys (5-5) by four games with six to play after handing Dallas its worst home loss at 8-year-old AT&T Stadium.

Dallas' Dak Prescott threw a career-high three interceptions and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in his second straight loss without star running back Ezekiel Elliott, serving a six-game suspension for alleged domestic violence.

Jake Elliott left the game after missing a 34-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

