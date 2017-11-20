Candlelight vigil raises awareness on hunger

Every year, the Bobby Ellis Memorial vigil is held to raise awareness on hunger in the community. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer led a candlelight vigil in Bobby Ellis' memory at the Louisville Urban League on Sunday night.

The Bobby Ellis Memorial Vigil is held every year to raise awareness on hunger in the community.

Ellis was just 9-years-old when he died of starvation on Thanksgiving in 1969. His death sparked a local anti-hunger movement and the creation of the Dare to Care Food Bank.

"We still have children who we are concerned with over the holiday season or even over the weekend. This is a good reminder of why we need organizations like the Louisville Urban League and Dare to Care." Urban League CEO Sadiqa Reynolds said.

Reynolds said there are many families in Louisville that need help, especially children. And that it's not just during the holidays.

According to the Dare to Care website, 17% of Jefferson County's population under age 18 lacks regular access to healthy food.

