Reward money raised, Ballard family hoping for justice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Till Ballard could hardly make out a sentence as he talked to WAVE 3 News about his son Tommy Ballard and granddaughter Crystal Rogers Sunday afternoon.

“They were two good human beings and they didn't deserve what they got,” Till Ballard said.

Tommy Ballard was shot and killed one year ago in a field while hunting with his grandson. A little more than a year before that, Ballard's daughter Crystal Rogers disappeared.

“It's just hard to put it behind us,” Till Ballard said. “It's just, Tommy will always be there and Crystal.”

Rogers was last seen alive with her boyfriend Brooks Houck on his family farm.

Police named him as the lead suspect in her disappearance. He's never been charged. Tommy never gave up looking for Crystal.

“He wanted to find his daughter,” Till Ballard said. “That's all he wanted. Evidently, he was getting to close to finding her. It wasn't no deer hunter. They had to get rid of Tommy because he was finding out too much."

Tommy Ballard would have spent his last dime looking for his daughter, Tim Ballard said.

“I honestly believe that he was going to break this case,” Till Ballard said.

The Ballard family is committed to solving both cases. Tips can be sent to tipsfortommy@outlook.com. The reward money for anyone that can lead to an arrest has been raised to $20,000.

