Jury deadlocks in trial of deputy accused of abusing girls

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A mistrial has been declared in the case of a onetime "Deputy of the Year" charged with sexually abusing three girls in Maine.
Jurors in Kennebec County acquitted Kenneth Hatch of Whitefield of two felony counts but deadlocked Monday on the remaining 20felony counts, resulting in the mistrial on those charges.
Prosecutors say Hatch abused the girls from 1999 to 2014. Court documents say the abuse of one girl started when she was 6 years old. The others were 14 or 15.
All told, he was charged with sexual abuse of a minor, unlawful sexual contact and furnishing marijuana.
Hatch pleaded not guilty. His lawyer said the accusers knew each other and had an ax to grind.
He has been on unpaid leave with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.More >>
Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.More >>
The commission will not be allowed to take into account an oil spill on the existing Keystone pipeline last week.More >>
The commission will not be allowed to take into account an oil spill on the existing Keystone pipeline last week.More >>
A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.More >>
A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.More >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral, and Steven Mnuchin says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.More >>
The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral, and Steven Mnuchin says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.More >>
The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met with a GOP senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul planMore >>
The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met with a GOP senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul planMore >>
President Donald Trump has criticized Democratic Sen. Al Franken following allegations of inappropriate behavior but remains silent about accusations against Republican Senate candidate Roy MooreMore >>
President Donald Trump has criticized Democratic Sen. Al Franken following allegations of inappropriate behavior but remains silent about accusations against Republican Senate candidate Roy MooreMore >>
NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planetMore >>
NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planetMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>