AP source: Florida meets with Chip Kelly about coaching job

A person familiar with the situation says Florida has met with Chip Kelly about becoming the team's next football coach.

The person says athletic director Scott Stricklin and five key staffers met with Kelly in New Hampshire on Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the Gators are not publicly discussing the coaching search.

Kelly has been a head coach at Oregon and with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

Stricklin and his assistants flew in and out of Ocala, Florida, about a half hour from Florida's campus.

Stricklin told reporters at the airport late Sunday that "we continue to have very productive conversations related to our football team."

He added that "we've got a process we're going through. There will probably be some more productive conversations in the days ahead. Lot of interest in the job."

Stricklin vowed to make Florida fun again when he parted ways with coach Jim McElwain last month.

