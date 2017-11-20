MetroSafe: Robbery reported at downtown restaurant

The robbery was reported at 8UP, located at 350 West Chestnut Street, around 5:25 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a robbery at a downtown restaurant.

The robbery was reported at 8UP, located at 350 West Chestnut Street, around 5:25 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.

Police are searching for a suspect. Traffic has been shut down around the restaurant to allow police to investigate.

No additional information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

