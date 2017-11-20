No arrests made after employee assaulted at popular downtown restaurant

One employee was assaulted during an early-morning robbery at 8UP in downtown Louisville. (Source: 8UP Facebook page)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating a robbery at a popular downtown restaurant.

The robbery was reported at 8UP Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen, located at 350 West Chestnut Street, around 5:25 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe. It's the bar and restaurant atop the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Louisville.

LMPD confirmed one worker was assaulted and taken to the hospital by EMS. At this point, police did not give a description of the person responsible for the crime. No arrests have been made in this case.

Daniel Holt said he and a wedding reception party were at 8UP late Sunday evening for celebrations, and stayed until the bar area was closed. Holt said he did not hear anything overnight.

Holt also said 8UP was closed to Hilton Garden Inn hotel guests Monday morning.

"The woman I am dating, she and I had gotten on the elevator on our way up to 8UP and we had gotten to the eighth floor," Holt said. "One of the employees came on and let us know there would be no breakfast served there this morning. No discussion (went) beyond that."

Holt said the staff at the Hilton Garden Inn were kind enough to offer a ride to those who were looking to grab breakfast elsewhere in town.

8UP sent out a statement in response to the incident:

"This morning has been a very difficult one for our team. The safety and security of our guests and staff is always the highest priority for us. We are working closely with the Louisville Metro Police Department to help in any way they need."

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

