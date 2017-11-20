Crashes clear SB I-75, NB-I-75

NB I-75 is partially closed with major delays Monday morning. (ohgo.com)

SB I-75 is shut down at the Walton exit. (www.ohgo.com)

The Monday morning commute was a rough one.

Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after it closed for about an hour at the Walton exit.

A rollover crash with minor injuries blocked all lanes, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Another accident partially closed northbound I-75 near Galbraith Road.

That crash also has cleared.

Other accidents slowed the commute at:

NB I-71/75 near the Kyles Lane exit

NB I-71 past the Pfeiffer Road exit

Oy. You all are practically stopped right now 75 Northbound at the Norwood Lateral. Take the Western Hills Viaduct to 71 NB to avoid this @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/e2HfMLSRGM — Jordan Vilines (@FOX19Jordan) November 20, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.