Crashes clear SB I-75, NB-I-75

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
The Monday morning commute was a rough one.

Southbound Interstate 75 is open again after it closed for about an hour at the Walton exit.

A rollover crash with minor injuries blocked all lanes, according to Boone County dispatchers.

Another accident partially closed northbound I-75 near Galbraith Road.

That crash also has cleared.

Other accidents slowed the commute at:

  • NB I-71/75 near the Kyles Lane exit
  • NB I-71 past the Pfeiffer Road exit

