Man dies from gunshot wound while deer hunting

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) – A man died of a gunshot wound while deer hunting in southern Indiana.

Thomas Zimmerman, 58, of Borden, was hunting on private property Sunday when he was located unresponsive in a tree stand by another member in his hunting group around 6:40 p.m., according to Indiana Conservation Officers.

Officers said Zimmerman died of a close-range gunshot wound to the head.

No foul play is suspected.

The case remains under investigation.

