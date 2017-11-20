Hundreds get child abuse substantiations voided in secret appeals

The police officers forced the 9-year-old and 13-year-old girls to go with their father. (Source: Provided photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A disturbance in a store parking lot was so loud, a passerby called 911.

"You need to stop it," a Louisville Metro Police Department officer shouted, the ordeal captured on police body cam.

The disturbance was two daughters who were scheduled to be handed over to their dad for their court-ordered visitation.

"He's gonna hurt me," one of the girls said, as she cried. "He's abusing me. He's abusing me."

The police officers forced the 9-year-old and 13-year-old girls to go with their father.

"Technically I could've taken her to jail," an officer said. "If she's causing alarm and raising awareness of other people she can go to jail for that, period. She's got to learn she can't act like that. She does a lot of it I know for attention and I know she's scared to death, but everybody under the sun has investigated the guy."

When the Cabinet for Health and Family Services investigated the girls' father on a report of suspected child abuse, the allegations were substantiated due to what CHFS determined was "domestic violence" stemming from a confrontation with Locke in front of the children.

But then something happened that few people know is even possible.

In Kentucky, you can appeal a substantiated finding of child abuse in a secret proceeding with no legal requirement for anyone to even notify the alleged victim's family of what's happening. That's what happened in this case.

"I received nothing from the Cabinet whatsoever," The girls’ mother, Julie Locke, said.

For Locke, there was no chance to produce evidence or testify at an appeal hearing. In this case there wasn't even a hearing.

The father wrote CHFS, contending, "I do not agree I pose a risk of harm to my children. The Cabinet should reverse the substantiation so I can continue to take the steps to heal my relationship with my children."

CHFS then rescinded the substantiated finding of child abuse and kept his name off the child abuse registry.

"In court one day a year later, my ex-husband's attorney asserted all substantiation had been reversed, which was the first I heard of anything," Locke said. "When we reviewed the report, there was no denying of the abuse, no excuse for abuse, nothing other than I just want to have a normal life."

The attorney for the girls' father declined comment on this case.

CHFS overturning its own child abuse substantiation happens more often than you might think.

Our investigation looked at all the appeals from last year; 139 child abuse substantiations were affirmed, while 321 were reversed.

"Part of our due diligence as an agency is to be able to look back and own when we may have gotten something wrong and be willing to correct that action, which is what we do in some cases," Kentucky DCBS Commissioner Adria Johnson said.

There have been other allegations of abuse by Locke since the reversal, including a hand slammed in a car door when one of the girls said their dad got mad.

Locke's attorney said CHFS compromises future decisions after reversing itself on an abuse substantiation.

"I believe that as a result of the initial secret unsubstantiation of the allegations, they're in a position where if they were to substantiate additional allegations, it would certainly make the Cabinet look bad," attorney Thomas Clay said.

"No, I personally don't feel like that," Johnson said. "I think every case is unique in some respects, and you have to separate that out and look independently at what's happened."

For now, the table is turned.

Locke is the one under scrutiny, facing a contempt hearing for allegedly failing to follow the court ordered visitation schedule.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.