Woman killed in crash near UofL identified

Shawn Murphy is accused of causing a deadly crash on Nov. 19, then walking away from the scene without trying to help the victims. (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman killed in a deadly crash Sunday morning near UofL has been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified her as Lydia Logsdon, 24, of Louisville.

The man accused of causing the deadly crash, then leaving the scene, is due in court Monday.

Shawn Murphy, 45, blew threw the red light at Floyd Street and Central Avenue, near Papa John's Cardinal Stadium, early Sunday morning and struck another vehicle, according to his arrest report.

Logsdon was in the car that was struck by Murphy's, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of that car was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said Murphy walked away from the crash scene but was arrested a short distance away. His charges include manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, among others.

Murphy also is charged with possession of both a controlled substance as well as drug paraphernalia. His arrest report indicated that a pipe found in his car "contained residue consistent with methamphetamines."

Logsdon's autopsy has yet to be complete so there is no official cause of death on record for her.

Murphy was being held on $75,000 bond Sunday, awaiting his court appearance Monday.

