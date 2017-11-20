Police: Madisonville robbery suspect arrested after Hopkinsville chase

Police have arrested the suspect in a robbery at a Madisonville business.

According to police, around 6:50 Tuesday evening a man with a handgun went into the BP convenience store in the 700 block of E. Center St. and demanded that the employees open the register and give him all the money.

Police say the suspect got about $500 and then ran away.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police say multiple tips helped them identify 32-year-old Joshua Allen Barber as the suspect.

We're told Barber was arrested in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon on unrelated theft charges after a police chase. Police say Barber was in possession of a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Hopkins County.

He is currently in the Christian Co. Detention Center facing several charges including receiving stolen property and fleeing or evading police.

Barber was also served a Hopkins Co. arrest warrant for robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

