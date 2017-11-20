Police: Madisonville robbery suspect arrested after Hopkinsville chase

A man accused of causing a deadly crash, then leaving the scene, is due in court Monday.More >>
A man accused of causing a deadly crash, then leaving the scene, is due in court Monday.More >>
No foul play is suspected.More >>
No foul play is suspected.More >>
The robbery was reported at 8UP, located at 350 West Chestnut Street, around 5:25 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The robbery was reported at 8UP, located at 350 West Chestnut Street, around 5:25 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Beth Haven Christian School and Beth Haven Child Development Center officials notified WAVE 3 News about the closure Monday morning.More >>
Beth Haven Christian School and Beth Haven Child Development Center officials notified WAVE 3 News about the closure Monday morning.More >>
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.More >>
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he died from his injuries.More >>