2 arrested on drug, weapons charges after traffic stop in McCracken Co., KY

Two people are behind bars in McCracken County, Kentucky after an early morning traffic stop.

According to Deputy David Clark, a deputy stopped a car driven by Charles Ahlfield, 27, of Hickory, Ky. for a traffic violation.

Deputies noticed something being thrown from the window of the vehicle after they activated their emergency lights. That item was later identified as a loaded 9mm handgun.

Ahlfield was driving under the influence of illicit drugs, according to Clark. His license is also suspended. Based on those factors, deputies searched the vehicle where they found ammunition along with drug paraphernalia that is commonly used with methamphetamine.

Deputies found suspected methamphetamine on Ahlfield's passenger, Angela Thomas, 41, of Hickory, Ky.

Both Ahlfield and Thomas are convicted felons.

Ahlfield faces charges of Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, DUI 3rd Offense, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License, Failure to Produce Insurance Card, Rear License Plate Not Illuminated.

Thomas is charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia – BUY/POSSESS, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.