The Latest: Trump expresses sorrow over border agent's death

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on the death in Texas of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump has offered condolences to the family of a Border Patrol who was killed in an apparent attack in West Texas.

Trump says a second officer injured Sunday was "brutally beaten and badly, badly hurt" but "looks like he'll make it."

The president spoke at a Cabinet meeting Monday at the White House. He says the wall he has promised to build along the border between the U.S. and Mexico is on the agenda.

Trump says the wall is necessary because "it's rough territory" down there and a lot of things are happening along the border, including drug trafficking. He pledged that "we're going to straighten it out."

The Border Patrol has released few details about what led to the death of 36-year-old Agent Rogelio Martinez, including whether investigators have any suspects or think smugglers or people who were in the country illegally were involved.

___

8:50 a.m.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz have characterized it as an attack that caused the weekend death of a border agent and injuring of a second.

The Republican senator said in a statement Sunday that 36-year-old Agent Rogelio Martinez died as a result of the attack earlier that day near Van Horn, which is about 30 miles from the Mexico border and 110 miles southeast of El Paso. He said the nation is grateful "for the courage and sacrifice of our border agents."

Abbott also described the incident as an attack in a tweet Sunday.

The Border Patrol hasn't released many details about what happened. It said in a statement that the agents "were responding to activity" while on patrol near Interstate 10.

The FBI has taken over the investigation.

___

12:30 a.m.

The FBI is investigating after one U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent died and another was seriously injured while on duty in South Texas.

Border Patrol spokesman Douglas Mosier says Agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were taken to a hospital Sunday after they were hurt while responding to activity in the Big Bend area. The 36-year-old Martinez died at the hospital.

The agency has not released details about how the two agents were injured.

Border Patrol records show Big Bend accounted for about 1 percent of the more than 61,000 apprehensions its agents made along the Southwest border between October 2016 and May 2017. The region's mountains and the Rio Grande make it a difficult area for people to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.