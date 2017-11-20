LIST: Top 50 Black Friday deals from major retailers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Our friends at BFAds.net have been sharing holiday sale ads and store hours. Monday, they published their list of this year's top Black Friday deals.

Take a look below:

4K TVs

Avera 49” 4K UHD LED TV - $200 at Newegg

Sharp 50” 4K TV - $179.99 at Best Buy

Toshiba 55” 4K TV - $279.99 at Best Buy

Element 55” 4K TV - $299.99 at Meijer

Sony 60” 4K TV - $599.99 at Best Buy

Samsung 58" 4K Smart UHDTV - $598.00 at Walmart

Video Gaming

Sony Playstation 4 1TB + $50 GameStop gift card - $199.99 at GameStop

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle w/Halo - $329.99 at Kohl’s

Xbox One S 500GB Battlefield 1 Bundle + Forza 7 & Forza 3 - $229.99 at DELL

Playstation VR Headset & Camera Bundle + Gran Turismo Sport - $299.99 at DELL

Xbox One S 500GB Madden NFL 18 Bundle + Extra Controller - $229.99 at Best Buy

Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System - $349 at Newegg

Laptops and Tablets

Dell Inspiron 14 3000 14” Laptop - $129.99 at DELL

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 11" 2-in-1 Laptop 4GB/1TB HDD - $299.99 at DELL

iPad Pro 10.5” - $529.99 at Target

HP 15.6” HD Touchscreen Laptop w/8 Gen i7, 8GB/1TB - $449.99 at Office Depot

Microsoft Surface Pro Core M w/ Black Type Cover - $629 at Best Buy

Apple 13.3" MacBook Air w/ Intel Core i5, 8GB/128GB - $799.99 at Best Buy

nabi DreamTab HD8 $59.99 at Toys R Us

Home Items:

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer w/5 qt SS bowl - $279.99 at Kohl’s

Shark Rotator Professional Vacuum - $129.99 at Sears

Keurig Plus Series - $99.99 +$15 mail-in-rebate at Macy’s

Bella 2-qt Air Fryer or 6-qt Pressure Cooke - r $39.99 at Macy’s

Ninja Professional Kitchen System - $99.99 at Target

Toys

50% off Toys at Kohl’s (Fisher-Price, Playskool, Barbie, HotWheels, Matchbox, Nerf)

Jetson V12 all-terrain Hoverboard - $199.99 at Target

LEGO construction sets 40% off at Toys R Us

Hatchimals Golden Lynx Egg - $49.88 at Walmart

Ford Mustang 12V ride-on 2-seate - r $199.99 at Shopko

Trampoline 12-ft. w/ Enclosure + Jump 'N Jam Basketball Kit - $149.99 at Kmart

Hasbro Star Wars The Force Awakens RC BB-8 - $30 at Jet.com

Smart Devices

Google Home Mini + $10 Target Gift Card - $29.00 at Target

Google Home - $79 at Walmart

iPhone 8/8 Plus (with Activation) - FREE + $250 Gift Card at Target

FitBit Charge 2 or Alta HR - $99.99 at Kohl’s

Amazon Echo - $79.99 at Staples

Amazon Echo Dot - $29.99 at Staples

Amazon Fire Kids Tablet for - $69.99 +2-yr. worry free guarantee at Meijer

Samsung SmartThings Hub - $49.99 at Best Buy

iPhone and Samsung smartphones - $0 down + $300 Walmart Gift Card at Walmart

Roku 4K Streaming Stick - $48.00 at Walmart

Huawei Smart Watch 2 - $179.99 at Newegg

Apple Watch Series 1 - $179 at Macy’s

Other super saver deals

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR bundle w/ 2 lenses and case - $449.99 at Office Depot

Craftsman 26 in heavy-duty ball-bearing tool chest - $199.98 at Sears

Gorilla Ladders 22-ft Ladder + Ladder Wheel Kit - $99.99 at Home Depot

9’ Quick Set Grand Duchess Slim Pine pre-lit - $99 at Home Depot

Dewalt 20V MAX Lithium Ion Cordless Combo 5-Tool Kit - $299 at Home Depot

Diamond Earrings 1/10 ct. - $29.99 with any $50 purchase at Macy’s

Fleece Jacket for men, ladies and youth - $10 at Bass Pro Shops

