Here's what's coming, going from Netflix in December

Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.More >>
Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.More >>
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.More >>
Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.More >>
Actor Jeffrey Tambor says he doesn't see how he can return to the Amazon series "Transparent" following two allegations of sexual harassment against him.More >>
Actor Jeffrey Tambor says he doesn't see how he can return to the Amazon series "Transparent" following two allegations of sexual harassment against him.More >>
Actress Ann Wedgeworth has passed away at the age of 83.More >>
Actress Ann Wedgeworth has passed away at the age of 83.More >>
Bloomberg has reported that Verizon, the largest wireless carrier in the U.S., is close to signing a new deal with the NFL that would grant it digital streaming rights.More >>
Bloomberg has reported that Verizon, the largest wireless carrier in the U.S., is close to signing a new deal with the NFL that would grant it digital streaming rights.More >>
Superman's clay face is just the beginning of 'Justice League's problemsMore >>
Superman's clay face is just the beginning of 'Justice League's problemsMore >>
According to executive producer Frank Rich, production on the seventh and final season of Veep has been put on hold so that Julia Louis-Dreyfus can get the treatment she needs for her recent diagnosis of breast cancerMore >>
According to executive producer Frank Rich, production on the seventh and final season of Veep has been put on hold so that Julia Louis-Dreyfus can get the treatment she needs for her recent diagnosis of breast cancerMore >>
‘The Punisher’ is one of Marvel’s best shows, but might be its most divisiveMore >>
‘The Punisher’ is one of Marvel’s best shows, but might be its most divisiveMore >>
George Clooney back on TV? Be still our ER loving hearts!More >>
George Clooney back on TV? Be still our ER loving hearts!More >>
Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions.More >>
Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions.More >>
Difficult People, starring Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner has been canceled at Hulu after three seasons.More >>
Difficult People, starring Billy Eichner and Julie Klausner has been canceled at Hulu after three seasons.More >>
Known for breaking boundaries, iconic director Steven Soderbergh is at it againMore >>
Known for breaking boundaries, iconic director Steven Soderbergh is at it againMore >>
Spike Lee’s groundbreaking first film, 1986’s She’s Gotta Have It, proved big enough for the big screen, but TV is another matter entirelyMore >>
Spike Lee’s groundbreaking first film, 1986’s She’s Gotta Have It, proved big enough for the big screen, but TV is another matter entirelyMore >>