Here's what's coming, going from Netflix in December

(RNN) - It's December, so a whole bunch of Christmas stuff is headed your way on Netflix.

But forget about that. Season 3 of "Fuller House" and John Stamos, who plays everyone's favorite quirky uncle who refuses to age, is coming just in time for some holiday binge-watching.

Also, "Bill Nye Saves the World" again, which is comforting.

Here's what coming to and going from Netflix in December.

WHAT'S NEW

Available Dec. 1

8 Mile

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Hail King Julien: Season 5-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A StoryBots Christmas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

August Rush

Chef & My Fridge: 2017

Dark: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Diana: In Her Own Words

Dreamcatcher

DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Easy: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Exporting Raymond

Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story

Full Metal Jacket

Hitch

My Happy Family-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Nacho Libre

Sahara

The Farthest - Voyager in Space

The Little Rascals

The Wackness

The Young Victoria

Tyson

V for Vendetta

TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4

Voyeur-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While You Were Sleeping

Available Dec. 4

When Calls the Heart: Season 4

Available Dec. 5

Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Available Dec. 6

Trolls Holiday Special

Available Dec. 8

El Camino Christmas-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Crown: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 11

Catwoman

The Magicians: Season 2

Available Dec. 12

Disney's The Santa Clause

Disney's The Santa Clause 2

Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Judd Apatow: The Return-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 14

41 Dogs in My Home

A&E: When Patients Attack

Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1

Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

Available Dec. 15

A Five Star Life

Christmas Inheritance-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Discovering Bigfoot

El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5

Erased: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Freeway: Crack In The System

Neverlake

Pottersville

Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2

The Haunting of Helena

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

The Ranch: Part 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Part 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Wormwood-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 18

Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 19

Miss Me This Christmas

Russell Howard: Recalibrate-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Indian Detective: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Available Dec. 20

La Casa de Papel: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 21

Peaky Blinders: Season 4-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 22

72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bright-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dope: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rosario Tijeras: Season 1

The Toys That Made Us: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 23

Creep 2

Myths & Monsters: Season 1

Available Dec. 25

Cable Girls: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Planet Earth II

Available Dec. 26

Todd Barry: Spicy Honey-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Travelers: Season 2-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Available Dec. 27

Pusher

Available Dec. 29

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Killer Legends

La Mante: Season 1-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shelter

The Climb-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available Dec. 31

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity-- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fun Mom Dinner

LAST CALL

Leaving Dec. 1

All I Want for Christmas

Bedazzled

Black Snake Moan

Compulsion

Cousin Bette

Hoffa

La Viuda Negra: Season 1

Picture Perfect

Practical Magic

Rebelde

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Super Size Me

Terriers: Season 1

The Crucible

The Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus

The Man from Snowy River

Touch: Season 2

Toys

Two Girls and a Guy

Waking Life

Young Frankenstein

Yu-Gi-Oh! Bonds Beyond Time

Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Dec. 5

Holes

Leaving Dec. 9

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Seasons 1-11

Leaving Dec. 10

Lucky Number Slevin

Nightcrawler

The Rite

Leaving Dec. 11

Dollhouse: Season 2

Leaving Dec. 13

The Queen of Versailles

Leaving Dec. 15

America's Funniest Home Video Kids: Holidazed

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Animals with Attitude: Season 1

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: It's Tough Being a Kid: Season 1

America's Funniest Home Videos Kids: Playtime Ain't for Wimps: Season 1

America's Funniest Home Videos: New Collection D: Nincompoop Nation

Jeff Dunham: Arguing with Myself

Leaving Dec. 19

Dance Academy: Series 1-3

Leaving Dec. 20

Che: Parts 1 & 2

Leaving Dec. 24

Amores Perros

Leaving Dec. 25

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

