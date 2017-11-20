Boat, RV & Sportshow returns to Louisville in January

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Winter in Louisville can be gray, cold and downright gloomy.

But one annual event is sure to cure that cabin fever for some in January -- the Progressive Insurance Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow.

This year's five-day show runs from Jan. 24-28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Hundreds of the newest-model boats and RVs will be the featured attraction, but boating, outdoor and fishing accessories will be available, as will educational seminars and interactive activities for all ages and experience levels.

It also should be noted that Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel also is scheduled to perform!

There are plenty of other things happening to interest attendees of all ages. For more details on those features, and to buy tickets ($10 in advance online), click here.

