UPDATE: Shooting victim found in Portland street identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man died after he was found with a gunshot wound in the Portland neighborhood.

Police were called to the 300 block of North 18th Street on a report of a person down around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot in the chest.

The victim, identified as James Sprinkle, 27, of Louisville, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after the shooting. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Wayne Pryse says Sprinkle died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Mitchell said police do not believe the shooting happened where Sprinkle was found. Anyone with information is the case is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

