2 charged after man died from septic shock due to bed sores

BARRE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont man and his companion have been charged with manslaughter and Medicare fraud after authorities say his severely disabled son died of septic shock from infected bed sores in which his skin was "rotting away."
Fifty-one-year-old Jeffrey Kittredge and 42-year-old Jennifer Cote, of Montpelier, pleaded not guilty last week to charges in the July 2016 death of 20-year-old Jeffrey A. Kittredge II.
They are free on bail. There are no attorneys listed for either Kittredge or Cote.
The Times Argus reports Kittredge and Cote were caregivers who received federal benefits for carling for the man, who suffered from spina bifida and a brain development birth defect and needed 24-hour care.
He was hospitalized with bed sores in early 2016, but the elder Kittredge told authorities he felt the sores had been getting better.
___
Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.More >>
A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.More >>
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.More >>
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.More >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral, and Steven Mnuchin says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.More >>
The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral, and Steven Mnuchin says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.More >>
The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met with a GOP senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul planMore >>
The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met with a GOP senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul planMore >>
President Donald Trump has criticized Democratic Sen. Al Franken following allegations of inappropriate behavior but remains silent about accusations against Republican Senate candidate Roy MooreMore >>
President Donald Trump has criticized Democratic Sen. Al Franken following allegations of inappropriate behavior but remains silent about accusations against Republican Senate candidate Roy MooreMore >>
NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planetMore >>
NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planetMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>