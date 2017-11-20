Patrolling US border agent killed in apparent Texas attack

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) - Authorities were scouring West Texas on Monday for those behind an apparent attack that killed one U.S. border agent and injured another.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued a statement Sunday that was thin on details about what happened, saying the two agents "were responding to activity" while on patrol near Interstate 10 in the area of Van Horn, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the border with Mexico and about 110 miles (175 kilometers) southeast of El Paso.
CBP spokesman Douglas Mosier said 36-year-old agent Rogelio Martinez and his partner were transported to a hospital, where Martinez died. Martinez's partner, whose name hasn't been released, is in serious condition.
Elected officials referred to it as an attack, with President Donald Trump tweeting Sunday night that "We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible." He also reiterated his call for a border wall with Mexico.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that it was an attack. And Republican Sen. Ted Cruz also referred to it as such, saying in a news release: "We are grateful for the courage and sacrifice of our border agents who have dedicated their lives to keeping us safe."
Kevin McAleenan, acting commissioner of CBP, said in a letter sent to border agents that Martinez was unconscious when agents found him, with "multiple injuries" to his head and body.
Jeanette Harper, FBI spokeswoman for the El Paso field office, told the San Antonio Express-News only that Martinez and his partner were "not fired upon." The FBI has taken over the investigation.
Border Patrol records show that the agency's Big Bend sector, which includes the area where Sunday's attack took place, accounted for about 1 percent of the more than 61,000 apprehensions its agents made along the Southwest border between October 2016 and May 2017. The region's mountains make it a difficult area for people to cross illegally into the U.S. from Mexico.
The Border Patrol website lists 38 agents, not including Martinez, who have died since late 2003 - some attacked while working along the border and others killed in traffic accidents. Martinez is the second agent to have died this year.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.More >>
Only six female artists or groups that include women won in the more than two dozen fan voted awards handed out Sunday night.More >>
Actor Jeffrey Tambor says he doesn't see how he can return to the Amazon series "Transparent" following two allegations of sexual harassment against him.More >>
Actor Jeffrey Tambor says he doesn't see how he can return to the Amazon series "Transparent" following two allegations of sexual harassment against him.More >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral, and Steven Mnuchin says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.More >>
The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral, and Steven Mnuchin says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.More >>
The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met with a GOP senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul planMore >>
The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met with a GOP senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul planMore >>
President Donald Trump has criticized Democratic Sen. Al Franken following allegations of inappropriate behavior but remains silent about accusations against Republican Senate candidate Roy MooreMore >>
President Donald Trump has criticized Democratic Sen. Al Franken following allegations of inappropriate behavior but remains silent about accusations against Republican Senate candidate Roy MooreMore >>
NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planetMore >>
NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planetMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>