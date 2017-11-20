Murder suspect held in Louisville, waives extradition to be returned to S.C.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man wanted in connection with a South Carolina murder case is being held without bond after being arrested on a Louisville interstate.

James L. Ginther, 26, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police around 4:25 a.m. Nov. 20 on Interstate 64 at Grinstead Drive.

Ginther is charged with the kidnapping and murder of Suzette Ginther, 27, of Sumter, SC. The body of the mother of two was discovered Nov. 16 by a hunter buried in a shallow grave in a national forest.

Suzette Ginther had been reported missing after failing to show up for work. The coroner's office says she died from a gunshot wound.

James Ginther is the ex-husband of Suzette Ginther. Officials in South Carolina say the couple divorced earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Ginther waived extradition to return to South Carolina.

James Ginther is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. Authorities in South Carolina have until December 1 to come to Louisville and take him back to South Carolina.

