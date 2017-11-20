South Carolina murder suspect arrested in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man wanted in connection with a South Carolina murder case is being held without bond after being arrested on a Louisville interstate.

James L. Ginther, 26, was taken into custody by Louisville Metro police early this morning on Interstate 64 at Grinstead Drive.

Ginther is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning at Louisville Metro Corrections.

South Carolina officials are expected to provide details about the case during a 2 p.m. news conference.

