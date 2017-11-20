Hall of Fame ballot newcomers: Jones, Thome, Vizquel

NEW YORK (AP) - Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel are among 19 first-time candidates on the Baseball Writers' Association of America ballot for baseball's Hall of Fame.
They are joined by Johan Santana and Chris Carpenter. Also among the newcomers to the 33-man ballot announced Monday are Jamie Moyer, Andruw Jones, Carlos Lee, Kevin Millwood, Carlos Zambrano and Johnny Damon
Trevor Hoffman, who fell five votes short last year, leads holdovers that include Vladimir Guerrero, Edgar Martinez, Roger Clemens, Barry Bonds, Mike Mussina and Curt Schilling.
Roy Halladay will not appear on the ballot for another year. The retired pitcher died Nov. 7 at age 40 when a plane he was piloting crashed off Florida. A player who dies less than five full years after retiring is eligible in the next election six months after his death or at the end of the five-year wait after his retirement, whichever comes first. Halladay had been set to be eligible in the ballot sent to voters in late 2018.
About 430 ballots are being sent to eligible voters from the BBWAA, and a player must receive at least 75 percent for election. Ballots are due by Dec. 31 and results will be announced Jan. 24. Ballots of individual voters will be made public for the first time, but not until Jan. 31.
Voters, who must have been members of the BBWAA for 10 consecutive years, had been free to announce their votes on their own and about half chose to do so in recent years.
Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were elected last year, when Hoffman drew 74 percent. Guerrero had 71.7 percent, followed by Edgar Martinez (58.6), Roger Clemens (54.1), Barry Bonds (53.8), Mike Mussina (51.8) and Curt Schilling (45).
Since a change in eligibility requirements eliminated some older voters, Clemens and Bonds received a majority of the vote for the first time last year, the fifth appearance on the ballot for each. Clemens rose from 37.5 percent in 2015 to 45.2 percent in 2016, while Bonds climbed from 36.8 percent in 2015 to 44.3 percent in 2016.
Players remain on the ballot for up to 10 years, provided they receive at least 5 percent of the vote annually.
Jones, an eight-time All-Star, won the 1999 NL MVP and the 2008 NL batting title. He hit .303 with 2,726 hits and 468 home runs in 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves.
Thome was a five-time All-Star and who hit 612 home runs, eighth on the career list, over 22 seasons. Vizquel was an 11-time Gold Glove winner who set the record for most games at shortstop with 2,709 and the highest fielding percentage at the position at .985. He had 2,877 hits and 404 stolen bases over 24 seasons.
Moyer was 269-208 in 25 seasons and in 2012 art 49 became the oldest pitcher to win a major league game.
Other holdovers include Manny Ramirez (23.8), Larry Walker (21.9), Fred McGriff (21.7), Jeff Kent (16.7), Gary Sheffield (13.3), Billy Wagner (10.2) and Sammy Sosa (8.6).
Newcomers also include Livan Hernandez, Orlando Hudson, Aubrey Huff, Jason Isringhausen, Brad Lidge, Hideki Matsui, Scott Rolen and Kerry Wood.
The ballot:
Barry Bonds, Chris Carpenter, Roger Clemens, Johnny Damon, Vladimir Guerrero, Livan Hernandez, Trevor Hoffman, Orlando Hudson, Aubrey Huff, Jason Isringhausen, Andruw Jones, Chipper Jones, Jeff Kent, Carlos Lee, Brad Lidge, Edgar Martinez, Hideki Matsui, Fred McGriff, Kevin Millwood, Jamie Moyer, Mike Mussina, Manny Ramirez, Scott Rolen, Johan Santana, Curt Schilling, Gary Sheffield, Sammy Sosa, Jim Thome, Omar Vizquel, Billy Wagner, Larry Walker, Kerry Wood, Carlos Zambrano.
___
For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tesla looks to enter the trucking business with new electric semi.More >>
Tesla looks to enter the trucking business with new electric semi.More >>
A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.More >>
A second woman has accused Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of inappropriate touching.More >>
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.More >>
The provision would repeal a requirement that everyone in the U.S. have health insurance or pay a fine but has emerged as a major sticking point for Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, whose vote the White House needs.More >>
The commission will not be allowed to take into account an oil spill on the existing Keystone pipeline last week.More >>
The commission will not be allowed to take into account an oil spill on the existing Keystone pipeline last week.More >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral, and Steven Mnuchin says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.More >>
The treasury secretary says he had no idea that a photo of him and his wife posing with a sheet of newly printed money would go viral, and Steven Mnuchin says he's not bothered that some commentators suggested the pair looked like James Bond villains.More >>
The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met with a GOP senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul planMore >>
The chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers says he met with a GOP senator who opposes the senate's tax overhaul planMore >>
President Donald Trump has criticized Democratic Sen. Al Franken following allegations of inappropriate behavior but remains silent about accusations against Republican Senate candidate Roy MooreMore >>
President Donald Trump has criticized Democratic Sen. Al Franken following allegations of inappropriate behavior but remains silent about accusations against Republican Senate candidate Roy MooreMore >>
NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planetMore >>
NASA has captured 20 years of seasonal changes in a striking new global map of the home planetMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Do ya think I'm sexy? New York City cabbies smirk and smolder their way through tongue-in-cheek pinup calendarMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is calling for a return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe and says the country has a chance to put itself on a "new path" amid signs longtime authoritarian President Robert Mugabe will be forced from powerMore >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>
Tesla says it will electrify trucking with 500-mile-range semi due out in 2019More >>