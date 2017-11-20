UConn No. 1 still as Louisville moves up to fourth

By DOUG FEINBERG

NEW YORK (AP) - The UConn Huskies are still the team to beat, remaining No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.

The Huskies (3-0) routed then-No. 20 California and No. 15 Maryland this week. UConn once again received all 32 votes from the national media panel on Monday. They topped the Terrapins without junior preseason All-American Katie Lou Samuelson, who will be sidelined with a sprained left foot for a few weeks. UConn is headed out west to face No. 5 UCLA on Tuesday before playing Michigan State and Nevada.

Texas, South Carolina and Louisville are 2-3-4 in the poll.

Notre Dame and Mississippi State follow the Cardinals with Baylor, Ohio State and Oregon rounding out the first 10 teams.

