Scott Teeter named UofL Women's Lacrosse Coach

UofL announced Monday morning, Scott Teeter is the new head coach of the women's lacrosse team.

Teeter previously led Canisius to six conference titles and six trips to the NCAA Tournament in seven years. He is the winningest coach in MAAC history.

His arrival comes after the dismissal of Kellie Young on November 6.

“We are thrilled to hire Scott Teeter, who has a tremendous coaching pedigree, to lead our women’s lacrosse program going forward,” said interim director of athletics Vince Tyra. “We have established a winning tradition, advancing to the NCAA Tournament the last four seasons, and we wanted someone who could help build on that tradition. Scott fits that mold, he’s very well known in the lacrosse community, and most importantly, he’s been a winner.”

Teeter has also served as the head coach of Canada's national U-19 team since 2009.

He will be formally announced at a press conference on UofL's campus Tuesday.

