Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad has season-ending foot injury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky coach Mark Stoops says starting tight end C.J. Conrad will miss the rest of the season, including the Wildcats' bowl game, after injuring his foot during last week's 42-13 loss at No. 7 Georgia.

Stoops announced Conrad's status on Monday, saying he will undergo surgery Tuesday. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound junior was Kentucky's third-leading receiver, with 16 catches for 286 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. Conrad's yardage ranked second behind senior Garrett Johnson (500).

Kentucky's depth chart lists senior Greg Hart as Conrad's backup for Saturday's regular-season finale against in-state rival Louisville. Stoops noted that Hart has battled injuries on both wrists this season but said, "Hopefully, he'll be healthy this week."

