Truck carrying 60,000 pounds of cement crashes into NKY pond

A cement truck carrying 60,000 pounds of concrete landed in a pond in Independence, Kentucky after the driver lost control Monday afternoon.

Authorities say it is unclear how the driver lost control. The driver was trapped in the cab but was rescued by emergency crews and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The entire truck was not submerged.

The area around Klette and Taylor Mill Road was closed for several hours.

