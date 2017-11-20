NWS looking for volunteers to track rain, hail, snow

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The National Weather Service is encouraging Kentucky and Indiana residents to become citizen scientists with the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).

CoCoRaHS relies on citizen scientists to record rain, hail and snow totals across the country. The program uses low-cost tools, training and education to provide high-quality data for natural resource, education and research purposes.

This information is used by meteorologists, emergency managers, city utilities, farmers and more. The data reported by volunteers is used to help forecasters issue and verify storm warnings, improve forecasts and analyze precipitation distribution across an area.

To take part, volunteers record the precipitation totals at their location using the CoCoRaHS website or app.

Online or classroom training and an official rain gauge are required to take part.

Volunteers can apply on the CoCoRaHS website.

