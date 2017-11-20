LMPD officer arrested, charged with domestic violence

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An LMPD officer is facing charges after an incident on Sunday morning.

According to Police, LMPD Third Division Officer Christina Gaddis was arrested and charged with Assault fourth-degree Domestic Violence. That is a misdemeanor.

The arrest came after a man allegedly was pushed from behind multiple times and knocked down by Gaddis. While down, the arrest slip says Gaddis began striking him.

Officer Gaddis has been placed on administrative leave.

She's been employed with LMPD since June 2014, according to police.

