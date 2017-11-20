Colts expect to have Brissett back against Tennessee

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett remains in the concussion protocol, but coach Chuck Pagano expects him to play Sunday against Tennessee.

Brissett was injured after getting hit in the head during a Week 10 loss to Pittsburgh. Brissett was first checked on the sideline and then was allowed to return to the game.

Afterward, Brissett re-entered the protocol because of concussion-like symptoms. League officials have said the Colts went through the proper steps on the sideline examination.

When Indy (3-7) returned from its bye week Monday, Pagano said Brissett took most of the snaps at practice and that he should be cleared before Sunday's game.

Brissett is 3-6 since replacing Scott Tolzien as the starter.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.