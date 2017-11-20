Cats and Cards drop each drop one spot in AP poll - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cats and Cards drop each drop one spot in AP poll

(Source: WAVE 3 News) (Source: WAVE 3 News)

    
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
    
RecordPtsPrv
    1. Duke (54)    4-0    1613    1
    2. Arizona (11)    3-0    1527    3
    3. Kansas    3-0    1504    4
    4. Michigan St.    2-1    1390    2
    5. Villanova    3-0    1345    5
    6. Wichita St.    2-0    1321    6
    7. Florida    3-0    1117    8
    8. Kentucky    3-1    1104    7
    9. North Carolina    2-0    1079    9
    10. Southern Cal    3-0    1055    10
    11. Miami    3-0    918    11
    12. Cincinnati    3-0    893    12
    13. Notre Dame    3-0    857    13
    14. Minnesota    4-0    754    14
    15. Xavier    3-0    750    15
    16. Texas A&M    2-0    618    16
    17. Gonzaga    3-0    540    17
    18. Purdue    4-0    527    19
    19. Louisville    2-0    466    18
    20. Seton Hall    4-0    370    22
    21. Saint Mary's (Cal)    4-0    344    21
    22. Baylor    3-0    206    25
    23. UCLA    3-0    191    23
    23. West Virginia    2-1    191    24
    25. Alabama    3-0    133    -    
Others receiving votes: Virginia 93, Texas Tech 81, TCU 36, Northwestern 20, Nevada 19, Providence 11, Maryland 9, Michigan 9, Texas 7, Creighton 6, Oklahoma 5, Temple 4, Oregon 4, Arkansas 3, Texas Arlington 2, Rhode Island 1, Belmont 1, Stephen F Austin 1.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly